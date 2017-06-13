FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies to restate its financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 9:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Synchronoss Technologies to restate its financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc:

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - non-reliance on previously issued financial statements or a related audit report or completed interim review

* Synchronoss Technologies - on June 8, 2017, audit committee concluded co's financial statements for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 and 2015 should be restated

* Synchronoss Technologies- identified material weakness in internal control over financial reporting relating to revenue recognition at Dec 31, 2016

* Synchronoss -while co has not yet completed accounting review, estimates revenue impact will be no more than 10pct for each of fiscal yrs 2016 and 2015

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - in connection with impact of errors, certain related expenses recognized in relevant periods will be reversed

* Synchronoss Technologies - does not expect corrections to have impact on total cash flows for FY 2015, FY 2016, to result in any customer refunds

* Synchronoss Technologies Inc - co may identify additional material weaknesses in financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2rormGG) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.