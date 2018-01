BRIEF-Synchrony Financial Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.49

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $385 MILLION OR $0.49 PER DILUTED SHARE INCLUDING IMPACT FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; $545 MILLION OR $0.70 EXCLUDING IMPACT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 8% FROM Q4 OF 2016 TO $3.9 BILLION

* - IN QUARTER, TAX ACT RESULTED IN $160 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE PRIMARILY DUE TO TAX ACT‘S REDUCTION IN CORPORATE TAX RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: