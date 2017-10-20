FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synchrony Financial reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.70
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2017 / 11:14 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Synchrony Financial reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial

* Synchrony Financial reports third quarter net earnings of $555 million or $0.70 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synchrony Financial - ‍net interest income increased $395 million, or 11%, to $3.9 billion, primarily driven by strong loan receivables growth​

* Synchrony Financial - qtrly ‍net interest income increased 11% from q3 of 2016 to $3.9 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.