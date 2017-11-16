BRIEF-Synchrony Financial sees deal with PayPal EPS accretive in 2019

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Synchrony financial

* Synchrony financial says transaction with paypal not expected to impact current capital plan announced may 17- sec filing‍​

* Synchrony financial - sees deal with paypal eps accretive in 2019

* Synchrony financial - expects paypal deal to be $0.03 dilutive to eps in ‍4q17 due to pre-funding and deal-related expenses​

* Synchrony financial - expects paypal deal to be $0.05 dilutive to eps in ‍1h18 due to pre-funding and onboarding costs​

* Synchrony financial - expects paypal deal to be $0.20 dilutive to eps in ‍2h18 primarily due to allowance build​

* Synchrony financial - post closing of deal with paypal, sees eps impact of about $0.20 dilutive in second half 2018, assuming july 1, 2018 close