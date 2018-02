Feb 13 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial:

* SYNCHRONY INVESTS IN PAYFONE

* SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL - TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL - INVESTMENT NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO‘S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL - SYNCHRONY INVESTMENT IS PART OF PAYFONE'S LATEST FUNDING ROUND OF $23 MILLION