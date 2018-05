May 17 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial:

* SYNCHRONY ANNOUNCES PLANS TO INCREASE QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND TO $0.21 PER SHARE AND APPROVAL OF A $2.2 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

