April 12 (Reuters) - Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd :

* SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

* SAYS CO SEEKING LEGAL OPINION TO MAKE APPEAL BEFORE SEBI APPELLATE TRIBUNAL AGAINST SEBI ORDER

* SEBI ORDER RESTRAINS CO FROM ACCESSING SECURITIES MARKET, PROHIBITS DEALING IN SECURITIES, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY FOR 3 YEARS Source text: bit.ly/2IMwcBF Further company coverage: