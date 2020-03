March 23 (Reuters) - Syncona Ltd:

* SYNCONA LIMITED - BUSINESS UPDATE

* SYNCONA LTD - ANTICIPATE DELAYS TO A NUMBER OF OUR CLINICAL STAGE PROGRAMMES OF AT LEAST THREE MONTHS DUE TO VIRUS

* SYNCONA LTD - DOES NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE THAT THESE DELAYS WILL HAVE ANY IMPACT TO REPORTED VALUATIONS OF OUR PRIVATELY HELD COMPANIES