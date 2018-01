Jan 5 (Reuters) - Syncordia Technologies And Healthcare Solutions Corp:

* SYNCORDIA TECHNOLOGIES AND HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, CORP. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A DEBT TERM SHEET FOR UP TO $16.5MILLION

* SYNCORDIA TECHNOLOGIES AND HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS - DEBT TERM SHEET HAS A 4 YEAR TERM & WILL INVOLVE A MEZZANINE LEVEL COUPON WITH ACCOMPANYING WARRANTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: