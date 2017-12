Dec 20 (Reuters) - Syncordia Technologies And Healthcare Solutions Corp:

* SYNCORDIA TECHNOLOGIES AND HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, CORP. ANNOUNCES AN INITIAL AGREEMENT TO GENERAL DEAL TERMS FOR A DEBT REFINANCING

* SYNCORDIA TECHNOLOGIES AND HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS - UNDER REFINANCING PLAN DEBT HOLDERS TO BE PAID IN FULL IN EXCHANGE FOR NEW DEBT WITH 4-YEAR TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: