BRIEF-Syndax Announces Updated Results From Phase 2 Encore 601 Trial Of Entinostat In Combination With Keytruda®

May 17 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNDAX ANNOUNCES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL OF ENTINOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB)

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - POTENTIAL REGISTRATION PATHWAY IDENTIFIED IN NSCLC; NEXT TRIAL ANTICIPATED TO COMMENCE BY END OF 2018

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONFIRMED OBJECTIVE RESPONSES WITH COMBINATION REGIMEN HAVE BEEN OBSERVED ACROSS ALL COHORTS IN PHASE 2 TRIAL