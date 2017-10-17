FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Syndax Pharma enters into license agreement with unit of Allergan
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Syndax Pharma enters into license agreement with unit of Allergan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals

* On Oct 13, co entered into license agreement with Vitae Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Allergan Plc​ - SEC filing

* Pursuant to agreement, co will make an upfront payment of $5.0 million to Allergan​

* If parties commercialize Menin assets, co obligated to pay Allergan low single to low double-digit royalties on sales​

* Under agreement, Allergan grants co worldwide license to portfolio of orally-available small molecule inhibitors of interaction of MLL protein​

* Under agreement, may have to pay allergan up to $99 million in one-time development, regulatory milestone payments subject to achievement of milestones

* In event of commercializing Menin assets, co to also pay up to $70 million in potential one-time sales-based milestone payments​

* Company will be solely responsible for development and commercialization of Menin assets​

* Under certain circumstances, co may be required to share a percentage of non-royalty income from sublicensees, with Allergan​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ys7nY1) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.