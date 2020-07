July 7 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS APPOINTS DAPHNE KARYDAS AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RICHARD P. SHEA TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS - APPOINTMENT OF DAPHNE KARYDAS AS CFO EFFECTIVE JULY 13