April 30 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS - PRELIMINARILY ESTIMATES THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 WERE ABOUT $99 MILLION

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATING EXPENSES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WERE ABOUT $15.5 MILLION