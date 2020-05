BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q1 Loss Per Share $0.56

May 7 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CLINICAL AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.56

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.51 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, SYNDAX HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $99.0 MILLION

* EXPECTS OPERATING EXPENSES FOR Q2 OF 2020 TO INCREASE OVER QUARTERLY OPERATING EXPENSES REPORTED FOR Q1 OF 2020

* FOR Q2 , RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $12 TO $14 MILLION, AND TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $18 TO $20 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO END Q2 OF 2020 WITH APPROXIMATELY $175 MILLION OF CASH