BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.70

1 Min Read
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update
* Q2 loss per share $0.70
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - for Q3 research and development expenses are expected to be $12.0 to $14.0 million
* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - for full year 2017, research and development expenses are expected to be $46.0 to $51.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: