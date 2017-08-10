FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.70

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides clinical and business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍for Q3 research and development expenses are expected to be $12.0 to $14.0 million​

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍for full year 2017, research and development expenses are expected to be $46.0 to $51.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

