BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.79

May 8 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CLINICAL AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.96 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS - PFS RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 E2112 TRIAL OF ENTINOSTAT PLUS EXEMESTANE IN HR+, HER2- BREAST CANCER EXPECTED IN 3Q18

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS - FOR Q2 AND FY 2018, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES EXPECTED TO BE $15 TO $18 MILLION AND $62 TO $70 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: