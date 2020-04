BRIEF-Syndax - Preclinical Profile And Initial Phase 1 Data Demonstrating Clinical Activity Of Menin Inhibitor Sndx-5613 In Adults With Relapsed/Refractory Acute Leukemias

April 27 (Reuters) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRECLINICAL PROFILE AND INITIAL PHASE 1 DATA DEMONSTRATING CLINICAL ACTIVITY OF MENIN INHIBITOR SNDX-5613 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE LEUKEMIAS

* SYNDAX - PRELIM RESULTS REPRESENT 1ST CLINICAL EVIDENCE THAT INHIBITION OF MENIN-MLL1 INTERACTION CAN INDUCE RESPONSE IN MLL-R ACUTE LEUKEMIAS PATIENTS

* SYNDAX - U.S. FDA GRANTS ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION TO SNDX-5613 FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

* SYNDAX - EXPECTS TO PRESENT ADDITIONAL RESULTS FROM AUGMENT-101 AT A MEDICAL CONFERENCE IN Q4 OF 2020