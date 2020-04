April 1 (Reuters) - Synektik SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: STATE OF EPIDEMIC EMERGENCY HAS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON DYNAMICS OF TENDERS CONDUCTED BY PUBLIC AND PRIVATE HEALTH CENTRES

* AS A RESULT CO HAS NOT SETTLED 2019/2020 H1 YET

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PANDEMIC LED TO INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR EQUIPMENT USED IN DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPY OF COVID-19, WHICH IN MARCH RESULTED IN ADDITIONAL SALES OF VALUE ABOUT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)