June 23 (Reuters) - Synektik SA:

* SIGNS LOI WITH GENOMTEC ON COOPERATION IN COMMERCIALISING SARS-COV-2 GENETIC TESTS MADE BY GENOMTEC

* LOI ALSO INCLUDES CO’S POSSIBLE CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN GENOMTEC

* UNDER PRELIM ARRANGEMENTS CO TO ACT AS SOLE DISTRIBUTOR OF COVID TESTS IN POLAND WITH POSSIBILITY TO EXTEND CO’S DISTRIBUTION OF COVID TESTS TO OTHER MARKETS

* CO TO RUN DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS ON GENOMTEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)