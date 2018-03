March 22 (Reuters) - Synektik SA:

* ALONG WITH UNIT SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH RAIFFEISEN BANK POLSKA

* TO RECEIVE UP TO 15.3 MILLION ZLOTY LOAN UNTIL END-MARCH 2022

* LOAN IS TO PAY FOR ACQUISITION OF MONROL POLAND LTD SP. Z O.O. AND ITS DEBT

* LOAN BEARS WIBOR 3M INTEREST PLUS BANK MARGIN

* INFORMED IN DECEMBER ABOUT SIGNING PRELIM. CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MONROL