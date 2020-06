June 3 (Reuters) - Syneos Health Inc:

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48 - $0.52 - SEC FILING

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC SEES Q2 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $1.0 BILLION - $1.02 BILLION

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC SEES Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03 - $0.06