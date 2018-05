May 9 (Reuters) - Syneos Health Inc:

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q1 REVENUE $1.06 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.04 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 ASC 605 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED SERVICE REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* INCREASING ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO A RANGE BETWEEN $2.80 AND $3.07 FOR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.57, REVENUE VIEW $4.41 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S