BRIEF-Syneos Health Withdraws Financial Guidance For Year Ending Dec. 31, 2020

April 7 (Reuters) - Syneos Health Inc:

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - EXPECTS AGGREGATE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 TO BE IN LINE WITH ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE RANGE

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - WITHDRAWING COMPANY’S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 WILL IMPACT Q2 REVENUE AND WILL LIKELY EXTEND INTO AT LEAST Q3 OF 2020

* SYNEOS HEALTH INC - IMPLEMENTED PROACTIVE CASH CONSERVATION INITIATIVES, INCLUDING DELAYING SOME CAPITAL EXPENDITURES Source text: [bit.ly/3aQsc1D] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)