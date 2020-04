BRIEF-Synergie FY Recurring Operating Profit Down At 121.7 Million Euros

April 1 (Reuters) - SYNERGIE SE:

* FY FINANCIAL UPDATE

* FY NET INCOME EUR 63.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 82.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT EUR 121.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 128.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT END-FEBRUARY 2020, GROUP TURNOVER WAS AT THE SAME LEVEL AS IN 2019

* A FORTHCOMING EXECUTIVE BOARD WILL DECIDE ON A DIVIDEND AMOUNT IN MAY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS DECIDED NOT TO GIVE A BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PENDING BETTER VISIBILITY

* AT DEC 31, 2019 CASH POSITION NET OF ANY DEBT OF €161 MILLION (INCLUDING AVAILABLE CICE RECEIVABLES)

* AT DEC 31, 2019 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF €544.7 MILLION

* WITH CASH POSITION AND POSSIBILITY OF SELLING CICE RECEIVABLES ON ASSETS SIDE OF BALANCE SHEET (€123 MILLION), SYNERGIE REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO WEATHER CRISIS