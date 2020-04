BRIEF-Synergie Q1 Revenue Down At 576.5 Million Euros

April 29 (Reuters) - SYNERGIE SE:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 7.2 PERCENT TO 576.5 MILLION EUR

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 576.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 621.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC ALSO CAUSED A DROP IN ACTIVITY IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WHERE GROUP OPERATES, TO A LESSER EXTENT THAN IN FRANCE

* WITH ITS SOLID FINANCIAL STRUCTURE AND HIGH CASH FLOW, SYNERGIE HAS ASSETS NEEDED TO REMAIN CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO WEATHER THIS HEALTH CRISIS

* DIGITAL SERVICES TURNOVER WAS UP 2.3% OVER QUARTER

* COST REDUCTIONS HAVE ALSO BEEN MADE TO BEST PREPARE FOR THE RESUMPTION OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY