March 24 (Reuters) - Synergis Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$1.57 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.53 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$37.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$160.0 MILLION

* EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS

* ISP BUSINESS WILL BE INEVITABLY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: