May 10 (Reuters) - Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 SALES $8.6 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $11.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LOWERING PROJECTED TOTAL ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE FOR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $165 MILLION - $175 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: