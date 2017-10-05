FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synex International shareholder Daniel Russell urges shareholders to vote in favor of 5 new Board nominees
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2017 / 3:56 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Synex International shareholder Daniel Russell urges shareholders to vote in favor of 5 new Board nominees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Synex International Inc shareholder Daniel Russell:

* Synex shareholder Daniel Russell says filed proxy circular, letter to shareholders in respect of annual general meeting of co on November 3, 2017

* Synex shareholder Daniel Russell says urges shareholders to vote in favour of five new Board member nominees

* Synex shareholder Daniel Russell says him and other concerned shareholders hold an aggregate of approximately 42.16% of common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.