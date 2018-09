Sept 18 (Reuters) - Syngenta AG:

* STATEMENT FROM SYNGENTA REGARDING RECENT MEDIA COVERAGE ON PESTICIDE EXPOSURE IN YAVATMAL (INDIA)

* SYNGENTA - NO EVIDENCE TO SUGGEST CO’S PRODUCT POLO WAS AT ALL RESPONSIBLE FOR INCIDENTS THAT OCCURRED IN YAVATMAL, INDIA

* SYNGENTA - SYNGENTA’S POLO IS NEITHER BANNED NOR SUSPENDED FROM SALE IN INDIA OR IN STATE OF MAHARASHTRA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: