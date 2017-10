BRIEF-Synlait Milk posts FY net profit after tax of NZ$38.2 mln

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd

* Synlait’s forecast milk price of $6.50 kgms for current 2017 / 2018 dairy season remains unchanged

* FY net profit after tax of NZ$38.2 million and FY revenue increasing 39% to NZ$759 million

* Synlait confirmed that their total average milk price for 2016 / 2017 dairy season is NZ$6.30 kgms

* Intend to increase margins & operational efficiency, as well as canned infant formula volumes in FY18 to 30,000 MT - 35,000 MT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: