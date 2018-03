March 21 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd:

* H1 REVENUE NZ$439.3 ‍​MILLION VERSUS NZ$288.7 MILLION​

* ‍RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SPENDING IS FORECAST AT $7 MILLION IN FY18​

* INVESTING NZ$125 MILLION IN NEW LIQUID DAIRY PACKAGING FACILITY AT SYNLAIT DUNSANDEL‍​

* “SECOND HALF OF FY18 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE AS STRONG AS THE FIRST HALF”

* H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX (NPAT) OF NZ$40.7 MILLION VERSUS NZ$10.6 MLN‍​