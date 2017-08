June 16 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd :

* Forecasting a total milk price of $6.29 kgms for 2016 / 2017 season

* Synlait's forecast base milk price has been revised down from $6.25 kgms announced in February

* Synlait's final milk price for 2016 / 2017 season will be confirmed in late September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: