BRIEF-Synlait Milk Says Received OIO Approval For Dairyworks Acquisition

March 12 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd:

* DAIRYWORKS IS EXPECTED TO MAKE AN EBITDA CONTRIBUTION OF ABOUT NZ$4 MILLION IN REMAINDER OF FY20

* SYNLAIT RECEIVES OIO APPROVAL FOR DAIRYWORKS ACQUISITION

* DAIRYWORKS CONTRIBUTION TRANSLATES TO A NET PROFIT AFTER TAX CONTRIBUTION OF ABOUT NZ$2 MILLION IN FY

* ARRANGEMENTS CAN NOW BE MADE FOR SETTLEMENT ON 1 APRIL 2020

* COMFORTABLE WITH ITS FY 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE RANGE, BETWEEN NZ$70 MILLION AND NZ$85 MILLION NET PROFIT AFTER TAX