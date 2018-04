April 5 (Reuters) - Synlait Milk Ltd:

* SECURED AGREEMENT THAT WILL UNDERWRITE AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT NZ$18 MILLION TO DOUBLE LACTOFERRIN MANUFACTURING CAPACITY

* EXPANSION TO SYNLAIT’S LACTOFERRIN FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY OCTOBER 2018

* LACTOFERRIN SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO DOUBLE LACTOFERRIN MANUFACTURING CAPACITY AT SYNLAIT DUNSANDEL