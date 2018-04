BRIEF-Synlogic Agrees To Sell 3.3 Mln Shares To Mutual Fund Investor In Registered Direct Offering​​

April 6 (Reuters) - Synlogic Inc:

* SYNLOGIC ANNOUNCES REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SYNLOGIC INC - ‍ANTICIPATES AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $30.0 MLN BASED ON OFFERING PRICE OF $9.15 PER SHARE​​

* SYNLOGIC INC - ‍IT HAS AGREED TO SELL 3.3 MLN SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK TO A LARGE MUTUAL FUND INVESTOR IN A REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING​​

* SYNLOGIC INC - ‍ INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS TWO PLANNED PHASE 1B/2A CLINICAL TRIALS OF THROUGH COMPLETION​​

* SYNLOGIC INC - ALSO ‍ INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS PLANNED PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF SYNB1618 THROUGH COMPLETION​​