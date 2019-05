BRIEF-Synlogic Announces Collaboration To Evaluate Synb1891 In Combination With Pd-L1 In Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors

May 22 (Reuters) - Synlogic Inc:

* SYNLOGIC ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SYNB1891 IN COMBINATION WITH PD-L1 CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS

* SYNLOGIC - COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE TO EXPLORE CO’S SYNTHETIC BIOTIC MEDICINE, SYNB1891 IN COMBINATION WITH ROCHE’S PD-L1-BLOCKING CHECKPOINT INHIBITOR ATEZOLIZUMAB

* SYNLOGIC INC - EXPECTS TO FILE INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION WITH FDA IN SECOND HALF OF 2019 FOR SYNB1891