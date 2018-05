May 10 (Reuters) - Synlogic Inc:

* SYNLOGIC ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE

* SYNLOGIC INC - JOSE CARLOS GUTIÉRREZ-RAMOS RESIGNS AS SYNLOGIC’S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SYNLOGIC INC - AOIFE BRENNAN, CURRENT SYNLOGIC CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER