BRIEF-Synlogic Announces Termination Of Abbvie Collaboration Agreement

May 21 (Reuters) - Synlogic Inc:

* SYNLOGIC ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF ABBVIE COLLABORATION AGREEMENT

* SYNLOGIC INC - TERMINATION OF DEAL WITH ABBVIE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF SYNTHETIC BIOTIC MEDICINES FOR POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE

* SYNLOGIC INC - ABBVIE AND SYNLOGIC HAVE BEEN PROSECUTING SPECIFIED SYNTHETIC BIOTIC PROGRAMS THROUGH DISCOVERY ACTIVITIES

* SYNLOGIC INC - ABBVIE, CO HAVE DECIDED TO TERMINATE THEIR COLLABORATION ON PROGRAMS

* SYNLOGIC INC - SYNLOGIC FURTHER REGAINS RIGHTS TO PARTNER ITS IBD PROGRAMS

* SYNLOGIC - UPON TERMINATION, SYNLOGIC REGAINS ALL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP PROGRAMS AND NEW IBD SYNTHETIC BIOTIC MEDICINES FOR ALL EFFECTORS TARGETING IBD