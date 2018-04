April 18 (Reuters) - Synlogic Inc:

* SYNLOGIC DOSES FIRST SUBJECT IN PHASE 1/2A TRIAL OF SYNB1618 FOR TREATMENT OF PHENYLKETONURIA

* SYNLOGIC INC - SECOND SYNTHETIC BIOTIC PROGRAM TO MOVE INTO CLINICAL STUDIES IN 2018

* SYNLOGIC INC - INTERIM DATA FROM SYNB1618 STUDY EXPECTED IN 2018; FULL DATA IN 2019