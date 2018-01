BRIEF-Synlogic Progresses Clinical And Preclinical Pipeline And Outlines 2018 Catalysts

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Synlogic Inc:

* SYNLOGIC PROGRESSES CLINICAL AND PRECLINICAL PIPELINE AND OUTLINES 2018 CATALYSTS

* SYNLOGIC - EXPECTS TO PRESENT FULL CLINICAL DATA FROM FIRST IN-HUMAN STUDY OF SYNTHETIC BIOTIC MEDICINE EXPECTED IN Q1 2018

* SYNLOGIC INC - IND FOR SYNB1020 FOR TREATMENT OF HYPERAMMONEMIA IN PATIENTS WITH LIVER DISEASE HAS BEEN CLEARED BY FDA

* SYNLOGIC INC - ADDITIONAL TRIALS IN PATIENTS WITH UCD AND PKU EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: