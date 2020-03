March 30 (Reuters) - Synlogic Inc:

* SYNLOGIC PROVIDES SUMMARY OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CLINICAL PROGRAM PROGRESS AND OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

* SYNLOGIC INC - EXPECTS THAT ENROLLMENT OF SUBJECTS INTO ITS PLANNED PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDY OF SYNB1618 WILL BE DELAYED

* SYNLOGIC INC - EXPECTS SLOWER ENROLLMENT OF NEW SUBJECTS INTO ITS ONGOING PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SYNB1891