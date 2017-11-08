FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synlogic says ‍SYNB1020 was safe, well tolerated in subjects
November 8, 2017 / 1:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Synlogic says ‍SYNB1020 was safe, well tolerated in subjects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Synlogic Inc

* Synlogic reports positive top-line phase 1 data demonstrating safety and tolerability and proof of mechanism in healthy volunteers for synb1020, a synthetic biotictm medicine for the treatment of hyperammonemia

* Synlogic inc - ‍data support initiation of two phase 1b/2a studies in 2018​

* Synlogic - ‍synb1020 was safe, well tolerated in subjects in multiple ascending dose cohorts

* Synlogic - ‍there have been no serious adverse events, no cases of infection with bacteria in synb1020 study ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

