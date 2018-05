BRIEF-Synnex Corp Amended Accounts Receivable Securitization Program By Entering Into Eighth Omnibus Amendment

May 11 (Reuters) - SYNNEX Corp:

* SYNNEX CORP SAYS ON MAY 7, CO, UNIT AMENDED CO’ ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION PROGRAM BY ENTERING INTO EIGHTH OMNIBUS AMENDMENT - SEC FILING

* SYNNEX CORP - SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MILLION, TO $850 MILLION

* SYNNEX - AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MILLION

* SYNNEX CORP - SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020