April 16 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc:

* SYNOPSYS AND ARM EXTEND COLLABORATION TO IMPROVE POWER, PERFORMANCE, AND TIME TO RESULTS FOR ARM’S LATEST IP AND SYNOPSYS TOOLS

* SYNOPSYS - CO AND ARM EXTENDED COLLABORATION, SIGNED MULTI-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT EXPANDING SYNOPSYS' ACCESS TO BROAD RANGE OF ARM IP