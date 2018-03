March 8 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc:

* SYNOPSYS COLLABORATES WITH SAMSUNG FOUNDRY TO DEVELOP DESIGNWARE IP FOR SAMSUNG 8-NM FINFET PROCESS

