Feb 16 (Reuters) - Synopsys Inc:

* SYNOPSYS INC SAYS CO-CEO AND CHAIRMAN ART J. DE GEUS’ FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.7 MILLION VERSUS $5.7 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* SYNOPSYS INC SAYS CO-CEO AND PRESIDENT CHI-FOON CHAN'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.7 MILLION VERSUS $5.7 MILLION IN FY 2016