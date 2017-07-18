FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synovus announces Q2 earnings per share $0.60
July 18, 2017 / 10:58 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Synovus announces Q2 earnings per share $0.60

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp:

* Synovus announces earnings for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 revenue rose 10.5 percent to $319.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Synovus financial corp says common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.02pct at June 30, 2017 compared to 9.86pct at March 31, 2017

* Synovus financial corp - qtrly ‍net interest margin was 3.51pct, up 9 basis points from previous quarter and up 24 basis points from Q2 2016​

* Synovus Financial Corp says tier 1 capital ratio was 10.36% at June 30, 2017 compared to 10.18pct at March 31, 2017

* Synovus Financial Corp qtrly net interest income was $251.1 million, up $11.2 million or 4.7pct from previous quarter and 13.4pct from Q2 2016

* Synovus Financial Corp - tangible common equity ratio was 9.15pct at June 30, 2017 compared to 9.04pct at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

