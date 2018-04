April 24 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp:

* SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PERCENT TO 13 PERCENT- SEC FILING

* SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S

* SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MILLION