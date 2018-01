BRIEF-Synovus Financial Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of $0.72

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp:

* SYNOVUS ANNOUNCES EARNINGS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017 AND A 67% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 REVENUE $339.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $338.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* ‍QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $269.7 MILLION, UP $7.1 MILLION OR 2.7% FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER AND UP 15.5% FROM Q4 2016​

* ‍AUTHORIZED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $150 MILLION OF COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK TO BE EXECUTED DURING 2018​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO APPROVED A 67% INCREASE IN COMPANY‘S QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND FROM $0.15 TO $0.25 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: